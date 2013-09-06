* Spotlight at summit no longer on Europe's debt crisis
* Early signs of economic recovery give EU confidence
* ECB's Draghi warns pick up is "very, very green"
By Luke Baker
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia, Sept 6 For the first
time in at least three years, European leaders have found
themselves out of the economic firing line at a Group of 20
summit, with emerging nations' troubles taking the spotlight.
At previous meetings in Los Cabos, Cannes, Seoul and Toronto
since 2010, top of the agenda has usually been Europe's debt
crisis and its impact on financial markets, trade and the global
economy. Europe felt whipped; the class dunce.
But nascent signs of a turnaround, with growth and exports
slowly picking up, consumer confidence rising and the euro
remaining stable, has given the continent respite.
Instead, it has been emerging markets, and particularly
uncertainty in India and Brazil, that has been the major point
of economic discussion in St. Petersburg.
"I want to tell you, at this G20 we were no longer the focus
of attention," said European Commission President Jose Manuel
Barroso, with a sense of relief.
"On the contrary, the words we have received were words of
sincere appreciation for our efforts, recognising that they are
starting to bear fruit."
His assessment was borne out by other officials' readout on
discussions although China was not alone in pressing the
European Union to do more to foster growth.
"The structural problems are far from solved and now is no
time to be arrogant," Deputy Finance Minister Zhu Guangyao told
reporters on Thursday.
European policymakers are not cracking open the champagne or
preparing to rest on their laurels.
While exports and growth have picked up in some euro zone
countries, it is by no means across the board. And the
structural reforms that are at the heart of Europe's strategy
are not always consistently being put in place.
What's more unemployment, while no longer rising, is still
hovering at record highs of 12 percent. In Greece, Spain and
Portugal, youth unemployment is near or above 50 percent.
"We should avoid any kind of complacency, namely because of
the high level of unemployment," said Barroso. "It is critically
important in Europe - and also in other parts of the world -
that we make all the efforts to make this recovery sustainable
over time."
DRAGHI WARNING
European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi made clear on
Thursday that the European recovery was nascent at best and it
would be some time before anyone could conclude it was
sustainable.
"I am very, very cautious about the recovery," the Italian
said at his monthly news conference following a meeting of the
bank's policy-setting committee. "It's just the beginning. These
shoots are very, very green."
He left open the possibility that interest rates, already at
a record low 0.5 percent, could be cut further.
For European policymakers, the biggest challenge in the
coming months and even years is keeping up the pressure on
member states to implement the structural reforms to their
labour markets and pensions systems that have been promised.
While countries that have received financial aid - Greece,
Ireland, Portugal and Cyprus - are under specific programmes and
have strict reform targets to meet, the bigger concern is larger
economies such as France and Italy.
France has been given two extra years to bring its budget
deficit down to the EU limit of 3.0 percent of gross domestic
product, and was expected to carry out far-reaching reforms to
its pensions system as a result. Those reforms have so far
fallen short of what EU policymakers expected.
"France is a problem," a senior EU official said on the
sidelines of the G20 summit, adding that President Francois
Hollande needed to take further action on pensions.
Italy too is a concern, with political instability
surrounding Silvio Berlusconi's future making it difficult to
implement long overdue reforms.
"The biggest threat to the euro zone now is not so much
financial instability, it's political instability," said the
official, cautioning against complacency.