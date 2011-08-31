LONDON Aug 31 (Adds more detail, background)
BRUSSELS Aug 31 The European Union will push
for the adoption of a financial transaction tax at a summit of
the world's 20 biggest economies, the G20, in November, European
Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said on Wednesday.
G20 leaders are to meet in the southern French resort of
Cannes in early November.
"Ahead of the Cannes summit, we will come out with a
proposal for a European financial transaction tax and we are
committed to explore this further also at the G20 level,"
Barroso said in a televised address.
He said he would discuss the issue with Australia during his
visit there next week.
Money from such a tax could also be used to help finance the
European Union's long-term budget, Barroso said, adding the
Commission would make appropriate proposals in the next months.
France and Germany are already working on a joint proposal
for such a transaction tax as part of a bilateral drive for
closer economic coordination between euro zone states.
European banks have poured scorn on the idea of a financial
transaction tax, a long-standing French proposal, saying it
would not stabilise markets.
European Central Bank President Jean-Claude Trichet has said
that such a tax would not work unless it is applied globally and
Britain, home to the region's biggest financial centre, is also
opposed to the EU going it alone.
(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski, editing by Ron Askew)