BRIEF-Blackstone, Carlyle consider $2 bln sale of Service King - Bloomberg
* Blackstone, Carlyle consider $2 billion sale of service king - Bloomberg citing sources Source text : http://bloom.bg/2lIXVrx Further company coverage:
BERLIN, June 19 There was no discussion at a G20 summit in Mexico this week about using Europe's rescue funds to buy up the bonds of stricken members of the euro zone, a German government official said.
British media reports on Tuesday said German Chancellor Angela Merkel was poised to use Europe's dual bailout funds, known as the EFSF and ESM, to buy up the debt of countries like Italy and Spain and had discussed the plans at the summit.
"Secondary market bond purchases are one of many instruments available to the EFSF and ESM," a German government official told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity.
But he added: "There was no discussion here in Los Cabos about any concrete intitiatives" related to such purchases. (Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Noah Barkin)
TOKYO, Feb 14 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday it will take some time for Tokyo and Washington to set up a framework for bilateral economic dialogue.
SYDNEY, Feb 14 Asian shares inched to 19-month highs on Tuesday as the potential for economic stimulus in the United States lifted the dollar, bond yields and Wall Street stocks.