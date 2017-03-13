BRUSSELS, March 13 European officials will tell
the world's financial leaders this week that they will resist
protectionism and that financial rules introduced after the 2008
crisis must be kept, a document said in remarks that appeared
aimed at the United States.
The paper, prepared by European Union finance ministers,
sets out the position for all European delegations for the G20
meeting of finance ministers and central bankers in Baden Baden
on March 17-18.
"We reaffirm our commitment to keep the global economy open,
resist protectionism and keep global economic cooperation on
track," said the document, seen by Reuters.
"Moreover, we support a rules- and market-based
international economic order with sound multilateral
institutions."
An early draft communique for the G20 meeting showed on
March 7 that the world's financial leaders may no longer
explicitly reject protectionism or competitive currency
devaluations. Instead, following the change of administration in
Washington, they may promise only to keep an "open and fair
international trading system".
(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Catherine Evans;
Editing by Catherine Evans)