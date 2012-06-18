* EU confident new Greek government will back EU/IMF bailout
* EU/IMF inspectors to return to Greece once government
formed
* Steps towards EU banking union first goal for EU leaders
* No definitive decisions seen at June 28-29 EU summit
By Luke Baker
LOS CABOS, Mexico, June 18 The European Union is
confident that the government formed after the election in
Greece will stick to the terms of the bailout agreed with the EU
and International Monetary Fund, the EU's top two officials said
on Monday.
Speaking ahead of a summit of the world's largest economies,
which will be dominated by the euro zone crisis, European
Council President Herman Van Rompuy said Greek voters had made a
clear choice about staying in the euro currency, following weeks
of uncertainty in financial markets.
"The euro area member states are determined all the more
after the choice made by the Greek people," Van Rompuy told a
news conference, referring to the victory of New Democracy, a
party that backs the EU/IMF bailout but would like to
renegotiate parts of the agreement.
"We are confident that the new government will take
ownership of the adjustment programme to which the Greek
authorities had committed earlier this year."
Once a government is formed in Greece, inspectors from the
European Central Bank, the European Commission and the IMF will
return to Athens to make sure it is meeting its bailout
obligations, Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said.
Only if the ECB, IMF and Commission -- together known as the
'troika' -- are happy with the progress will the next tranche of
aid from the bailout be distributed to Athens. Without the
funds, the country risks going bankrupt.
Analysts are concerned Greece is already behind on its goals
and may even need a third multi-billion-euro package of support
if it is to avoid collapse. As a result, there is a push by
Greek politicians to have some of the deficit-reduction targets
extended, giving it more breathing room.
Greece began the process of trying to form a coalition
government on Monday, with hopes that the process could be
completed as early as Tuesday. Any government is likely to push
for an immediate softening of the EU/IMF terms.
LONGER TO MEET TARGETS
Greek politicians want until 2016 rather than 2014 to meet
the fiscal goals, but the EU is reluctant to give it extra time,
with German Chancellor Angela Merkel insistent that Athens must
meet the already agreed deadlines. The IMF, as a partner to the
bailout, is also adamant that the goals not be shifted.
Asked if it made sense to offer Greece extra time to meet
its targets, especially if the overriding aim was to keep Greece
in the euro, Barroso said the focus was not necessarily on
Greece cutting its budget deficit but on stimulating growth.
"It's fair to say, in terms of fiscal consolidation, that
Greece has made a huge and impressive effort," Barroso said.
"There's also a willingness to support Greece in terms of
growth enhancing measures ... we could do more, provided of
course that Greece respects the commitments that have already
been undertaken."
The expectation is that Greece and the EU will be able to
reach a compromise in which Athens may be given an extra year,
until 2015, to bring its budget deficit below 3.0 percent,
although its far from clear that a deal will be reached easily.
Both Barroso and Van Rompuy said they expected to get a vote
of confidence from the rest of the Group of 20 industrialised
and developing countries over the steps being taken to tackle
Europe's sovereign debt crisis.
The pair are expected to lay out to the G20 a broad
framework for overhauling Europe's economic and monetary union,
including steps in the coming years toward a banking union and a
fiscal union that they hope will put the region on a firmer
footing and restore confidence in financial markets.
Any quick steps are unlikely since it can take months to
secure backing from all 17 euro zone member states and the 27
countries in the wider EU for agreements, particularly sensitive
ones that involve surrendering a degree of sovereignty.
But Van Rompuy said the overall direction was clear, and
that progress towards a banking union, including a joint deposit
guarantee scheme and other pan-EU backstops, was the first goal.
EU leaders will meet on June 28-29 in Brussels to discuss
their plans, although it remains only a preparatory meeting.
"The priority is given to the banking integration and in the
bank integration, I think we can reach, sooner than in other
matters, an agreement on a more centralised and more common
supervision," Van Rompuy said.
"Even if in June we do not take definitive decisions, I can
assure you that the path, the trajectory is very clear for
everybody, and in this case the pace is less important than the
decisions we make."
