LOS CABOS, Mexico, June 19 French President
Francois Hollande said on Tuesday that he and German Chancellor
Angela Merkel were both aware that the euro zone needed to come
up with its own solutions to solve the bloc's debt crisis rather
than seek outside help.
"We can have differing points of view ... but Mrs. Merkel
and I know that Europe must have its own response," he told
journalists at a meeting of leaders from G20 nations in Mexico.
"It must not be given to us from the outside."
"The IMF (International Monetary Fund) is not there to
backstop the euro zone even if it has done so for some
countries, as we saw in Greece," he added.
