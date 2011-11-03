CANNES, France Nov 3 Euro zone leaders discussed the possibility of giving precautionary credit lines to vulnerable peripheral member states of the single currency area at a meeting on the sidelines of a G20 summit on Thursday, Spanish officials said.

They said the leaders of France, Germany, Spain, Italy, European Union institutions and the International Monetary Fund had focused mainly on how to accelerate building an effective firewall to protect the euro zone from bond market turmoil.

"The focus of the euro zone talks was on speeding up and strengthening firewall measures to protect the euro zone, including possibly bigger credit lines for peripherals," one Spanish official told reporters.

Euro zone leaders agreed in July to widen the scope of the bloc's rescue fund to allow it to make loans on strict conditionality before countries are shut out of credit markets. The provision, approved by national parliaments last month, has not yet been used but Italy and Spain are seen as the most likely recipients. (Reporting by Daniel Flynn; Writing by Paul Taylor)