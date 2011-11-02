CANNES, France Nov 2 Greece will receive no
more European bailout aid until it has put an end to uncertainty
and agreed to meet its commitments to the euro zone, the leaders
of France and Germany said on Wednesday.
Speaking after talks between senior European Union leaders
and Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou, French President
Nicolas Sarkozy told a news conference: "Our Greek friends must
decide whether they want to continue the journey with us."
European leaders were angered by Papandreou's surprise
unilateral announcement on Monday of a referendum on a bailout
deal reached with euro zone leaders at a summit last week.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel told the same news
conference that Germany wanted to stabilise the euro zone with
Greece as a member, but stabilising the euro was ultimately more
important than rescuing Greece.
Sarkozy said that if a referendum is held, it should be on
whether Greece stays in the euro zone or leaves. Europe could
not endure a long period of uncertainty and he was pleased that
Papandreou had indicated that if a referendum is held, it would
be around Dec. 4/5.
Papandreou stunned Athens' EU partners and spooked financial
markets by announcing on Monday he would call a referendum on a
130 billion euro ($178 billion) bailout plan he agreed with euro
zone leaders last week.
