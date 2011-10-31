PARIS Oct 31 South Korean President Lee Myung-bak said ahead of a G20 summit that it was open to discussing how it could help the euro zone in its quest for external finance to stem a debt crisis.

"We know China and Japan have expressed their readiness to participate in the (euro zone) rescue plan," Lee told French newspaper Le Figaro in an interview to be published in Tuesday's print edition.

"We ourselves are planning to see at the G20 summit how other countries will organise and what resources they will deploy. Discussions are planned. If it's necessary, obviously, (South) Korea is willing to cooperate."

In the interview, which comes ahead of a Nov. 3-4 summit of leaders from the G20 economic powers in the French Mediterranean resort of Cannes, Lee said a plan hatched last week to address the euro zone's debt crisis needed to be fleshed out, adding: "We fear nonetheless that the measures as they stand will not be enough to prevent a further crisis." (Reporting By Brian Love and Catherine Bremer)