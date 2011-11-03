CANNES, France Nov 3 President Barack Obama will meet with euro zone leaders on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Cannes on Thursday to discuss the European debt crisis, including the situation in Greece and reform problems in Italy, several euro zone sources said.

The meeting includes German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Nicolas Sarkozy, Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi and European Central Bank President Mario Draghi, as well as leaders from the IMF, the European Council and the European Commission, the sources said.

U.S. officials were unable to confirm the meeting.

European sources said the gathering is part of efforts by a core group of euro zone leaders to move more quickly and decisively to tackle the two-year-old euro zone debt crisis, including steps to bolster the region's bailout fund and cut budget deficits.

As well as deepening political uncertainty in Greece, where Prime Minister George Papandreou looks set to go back on calls for a referendum on the country's EU/IMF 130 billion euro aid package in order to forge a broader political consensus, there is immediate concern about the situation in Italy.

Berlusconi has promised to make deep pension and labour reforms, balance the budget in 2013 and trim the debt from 120 percent of GDP, but there are doubts about his commitment and he has provided no clear schedule for implementation.

Without rapid action, there are concerns that Italy, the euro zone's third largest economy and biggest government bond market, could go the way of Greece and need a bailout. Italian 10 year bond yields have risen to 6.4 percent.

Ahead of the G20 on Thursday, Obama said the two days of talks would be focused on trying to move ahead with resolving the crisis, including looking at how the rest of the developed world could help the 17-country euro zone.

"The most important aspect of our task over the next two days is to resolve the financial crisis here in Europe," he said after meeting with Sarkozy.

"We're going to have to flesh out more of the details about how the plan will be fully and decisively implemented... The United States will continue to be a partner with the Europeans to resolve these challenges," he said.

Also joining the talks on Thursday evening will be IMF Chief Christine Lagarde, Luxembourg Prime Minister Jean-Claude Juncker, the EU's economic and monetary affairs chief Olli Rehn and Spanish Prime Minister Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero, the sources said. (Reporting by Gernot Heller, Giselda Vagnoni, Luke Baker, Alister Bull and Laura MacInnis; Writing by Luke Baker; editing by Janet McBride)