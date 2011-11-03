CANNES, France Nov 3 President Barack Obama
will meet with euro zone leaders on the sidelines of the G20
summit in Cannes on Thursday to discuss the European debt
crisis, including the situation in Greece and reform problems in
Italy, several euro zone sources said.
The meeting includes German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French
President Nicolas Sarkozy, Italian Prime Minister Silvio
Berlusconi and European Central Bank President Mario Draghi, as
well as leaders from the IMF, the European Council and the
European Commission, the sources said.
U.S. officials were unable to confirm the meeting.
European sources said the gathering is part of efforts by a
core group of euro zone leaders to move more quickly and
decisively to tackle the two-year-old euro zone debt crisis,
including steps to bolster the region's bailout fund and cut
budget deficits.
As well as deepening political uncertainty in Greece, where
Prime Minister George Papandreou looks set to go back on calls
for a referendum on the country's EU/IMF 130 billion euro aid
package in order to forge a broader political consensus, there
is immediate concern about the situation in Italy.
Berlusconi has promised to make deep pension and labour
reforms, balance the budget in 2013 and trim the debt from 120
percent of GDP, but there are doubts about his commitment and he
has provided no clear schedule for implementation.
Without rapid action, there are concerns that Italy, the
euro zone's third largest economy and biggest government bond
market, could go the way of Greece and need a bailout. Italian
10 year bond yields have risen to 6.4 percent.
Ahead of the G20 on Thursday, Obama said the two days of
talks would be focused on trying to move ahead with resolving
the crisis, including looking at how the rest of the developed
world could help the 17-country euro zone.
"The most important aspect of our task over the next two
days is to resolve the financial crisis here in Europe," he said
after meeting with Sarkozy.
"We're going to have to flesh out more of the details about
how the plan will be fully and decisively implemented... The
United States will continue to be a partner with the Europeans
to resolve these challenges," he said.
Also joining the talks on Thursday evening will be IMF Chief
Christine Lagarde, Luxembourg Prime Minister Jean-Claude
Juncker, the EU's economic and monetary affairs chief Olli Rehn
and Spanish Prime Minister Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero, the
sources said.
(Reporting by Gernot Heller, Giselda Vagnoni, Luke Baker,
Alister Bull and Laura MacInnis; Writing by Luke Baker; editing
by Janet McBride)