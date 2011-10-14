* France to propose set of principles to G20 fin mins

* Protestors to gather on Saturday as G20 ministers meet

* More transparency need for financial products

* Banks should not have "conflict of interest" with clients

By Daniel Flynn and Leigh Thomas

PARIS, Oct 14 France will propose on Saturday the G20 adopt a set of principles to protect consumers of financial services aimed at restoring trust in the sector and preventing a repeat of the global financial crisis, Finance Minister Francois Baroin said.

Anger at the role of the financial sector in provoking a crisis which forced Western nations to pump billions of dollars into saving their banks while austerity and job losses hurt ordinary taxpayers, has sparked a global movement which is due to hold international protests on Saturday as G20 ministers meet in Paris.

Baroin said the boom in complex products like NINJA mortgages during the U.S. housing boom -- loans targeted at people with No-Income No Job or Assets -- showed the "cynicism" and a "lack of responsibility" in parts of the financial services sector which helped trigger the worst economic crisis since World War II.

"The mispricing of risk due to complex financial products ... has nurtured mistrust, the most destabilising element for the world economy," Baroin said, ahead of the two-day meeting of G20 finance ministers starting Friday.

"We must recreate the conditions for confidence. That is one of the G20's priorities on financial issues," he told a conference on consumer protection in the financial sector hosted by the Organisation of Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

Baroin said the key elements were that financial products should be tailored to the needs of the economy, rather than maximising banks' revenues, and they should be suited to consumers' ability to pay for them.

Products must also be transparent and clearly understandable for both buyers and sellers of financial products. Banks themselves must have a better understanding of the risk posed by their products.

"One of the great problems of the Lehman Brothers' crisis was that a part of financial institutions were unable to say what their risk position was," Baroin said.

The list of principles would also aim to eliminate the conflict of interest between financial services providers and their clients, Baroin said.

The U.S. Security and Exchange Commission security regulator has already proposed restricting financial firms from betting against the bundled products they create and sell to investors, after a U.S. Senate report accused Goldman Sachs of positioning itself to profit from clients' losses.

The code would also commit G20 members to ensuring fair competition in the financial services sector, including better mobility between service providers, more choice for consumers and more transparency to make products easily comparable. (Reporting By Daniel Flynn, editing by Mike Peacock)