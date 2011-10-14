* France to propose set of principles to G20 fin mins
* Protestors to gather on Saturday as G20 ministers meet
* More transparency need for financial products
* Banks should not have "conflict of interest" with clients
By Daniel Flynn and Leigh Thomas
PARIS, Oct 14 France will propose on Saturday
the G20 adopt a set of principles to protect consumers of
financial services aimed at restoring trust in the sector and
preventing a repeat of the global financial crisis, Finance
Minister Francois Baroin said.
Anger at the role of the financial sector in provoking a
crisis which forced Western nations to pump billions of dollars
into saving their banks while austerity and job losses hurt
ordinary taxpayers, has sparked a global movement which is due
to hold international protests on Saturday as G20 ministers meet
in Paris.
Baroin said the boom in complex products like NINJA
mortgages during the U.S. housing boom -- loans targeted at
people with No-Income No Job or Assets -- showed the "cynicism"
and a "lack of responsibility" in parts of the financial
services sector which helped trigger the worst economic crisis
since World War II.
"The mispricing of risk due to complex financial products
... has nurtured mistrust, the most destabilising element for
the world economy," Baroin said, ahead of the two-day meeting of
G20 finance ministers starting Friday.
"We must recreate the conditions for confidence. That is one
of the G20's priorities on financial issues," he told a
conference on consumer protection in the financial sector hosted
by the Organisation of Economic Cooperation and Development
(OECD).
Baroin said the key elements were that financial products
should be tailored to the needs of the economy, rather than
maximising banks' revenues, and they should be suited to
consumers' ability to pay for them.
Products must also be transparent and clearly understandable
for both buyers and sellers of financial products. Banks
themselves must have a better understanding of the risk posed by
their products.
"One of the great problems of the Lehman Brothers' crisis
was that a part of financial institutions were unable to say
what their risk position was," Baroin said.
The list of principles would also aim to eliminate the
conflict of interest between financial services providers and
their clients, Baroin said.
The U.S. Security and Exchange Commission security regulator
has already proposed restricting financial firms from betting
against the bundled products they create and sell to investors,
after a U.S. Senate report accused Goldman Sachs of
positioning itself to profit from clients' losses.
The code would also commit G20 members to ensuring fair
competition in the financial services sector, including better
mobility between service providers, more choice for consumers
and more transparency to make products easily comparable.
