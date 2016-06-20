(Corrects second paragraph to say .. Monday ..not.. Thursday)

HONG KONG, June 20 China's central bank said a working group for G20 financial ministers proposed expanding the use of IMF special drawing rights (SDRs) and improving monitoring of capital flows.

The meeting of the working group, joined by representatives from G20 central banks and co-chaired by France and South Korea, took place in Seoul on Monday.

The proposal also called for increased cooperation over a global financial safety net. (Reporting by Meg Shen; Editing by Hugh Lawson)