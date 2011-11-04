By Daniel Flynn
| CANNES, France
CANNES, France Nov 4 Twenty-nine banks were
named on Friday as being deemed so important to the global
financial system that they are likely to need to hold more
capital than rivals and must put in place a plan to allow them
to be wound up without taxpayer help if they hit trouble.
Of the banks listed at the Group of 20 meeting in Cannes, 17
are from Europe, eight are U.S. banks, including Goldman Sachs
, JP Morgan and Citigroup , and just four
from Asia, including Bank of China .
The G20 endorsed a core capital requirement surcharge
starting at 1 percent and rising to 2.5 percent of risk-weighted
assets for the biggest banks -- which would be phased in over
three years from 2016. The aim is to ensure taxpayers will never
again be called on to foot the bill in a major banking crisis.
International industry watchdog the Financial Stability
Board (FSB) also said the 29 banks need to meet resolution
planning requirements, dubbed "living wills", by the end of next
year. National authorities can extend this requirement to other
banks at their discretion, it said.
The list of global systemically important financial
institutions -- known by regulators as G-SIFIs -- will be
reviewed annually each November. The capital buffer will apply
to banks identified in November 2014.
"We consider these to be minimum rules," said Svein
Andreson, secretary general of the FSB, which has been tasked by
the G20 with coordinating the global regulatory response to the
financial crisis.
He said a top level of 3.5 percent could be imposed on banks
as a deterrent.
(Additional reporting by Steve Slater;Editing by Greg Mahlich)