* Capital surcharge to range between 1 and 2.5 pct
* Banks must prepare resolution plan by end-2012
* JPMorgan, Citi, HSBC, RBS, BNP Paribas seen in top group
(Adds estimates from industry source, comments from Barclays
CEO, details)
By Daniel Flynn
CANNES, France, Nov 4 Global regulators on
Friday named 29 banks so important to the world's financial
system that they require more capital and closer surveillance
than rivals, plus a detailed plan to allow them to be wound up
without taxpayer help if they hit trouble.
The list of banks drafted by the Financial Stability Board,
a regulatory taskforce of the G20, included 17 lenders from
Europe, and eight from the United States, including Goldman
Sachs , JP Morgan Chase and Citigroup .
Just four of the banks are from Asia, including Bank of
China , because the region's banks were generally
judged to be less complex, have less cross-border links and
exposure to wholesale funding, FSB officials said.
A G20 leaders summit endorsed a core capital requirement
surcharge starting at 1 percent of risk-weighted assets and
rising to 2.5 percent for the biggest banks -- which would be
phased in over three years from 2016. The FSB did not say which
capital bracket each of the 29 banks would fall into.
It continues to tweak the methodology, and will outline the
capital categories from November 2012.
Banks likely to need a 2.5 percent capital surcharge are
Citigroup, HSBC , JPMorgan, BNP Paribas and
Royal Bank of Scotland , according to a preliminary
assessment, a bank industry source told Reuters.
Bank of America , Barclays and Deutsche Bank
(DBKGn.DE) will be in the 2 percent category.
Banks likely to need 1.5 percent extra capital are UBS
, Goldman Sachs, Credit Agricole , Credit
Suisse , Morgan Stanley and Bank of New York
Mellon , the source said.
The remaining 15 banks on the list face a surcharge of 1
percent.
The banks will also have to meet resolution planning
requirements, dubbed "living wills", by the end of next year.
National authorities can extend this requirement to other banks
at their discretion, it said.
"The G20's endorsement of these policy measures marks a
major milestone," said Mario Draghi, the outgoing chairman of
the FSB. "Full and consistent implementation of these policies
will ... enable financial institutions at the core of the global
system to be resolved without disrupting the real economy and
imposing costs on taxpayers."
The list of global systemically important financial
institutions -- known by regulators as G-SIFIs -- will be
reviewed annually each November.
FSB officials said that, although no banks qualified for
this at present, a top level additional capital requirement of
3.5 percent could be imposed on banks as a deterrent to them
becoming more systemic.
The requirement surcharge comes on top of new Basel III
rules setting 7 percent minimum core capital for all banks.
NEW FSB HEAD
Draghi, who took over as the governor of the European
Central Bank this month, dismissed criticism that tougher
capital rules could force big banks to curtail lending just as a
fragile global economy teeters on the brink of recession.
"We have several studies of the Basel III regulation
introduction and they don't show any significant macroeconomic
effect coming from the introduction of capital requirements,"
Draghi told a news conference.
Mark Carney, governor of the Bank of Canada, will be the new
head of a reinforced FSB, which will have a strengthened
institutional framework, including senior representatives from
government treasuries.
Swiss National Bank Chairman Philipp Hildebrand will be
named as his deputy, with special responsibility for
macroeconomic stability, Draghi said.
The FSB also traced out a new international standard on
recovery plans for national regulators to demand, calling for
cross-border cooperation on large banks.
Some banks want to see the so-called "living wills".
"We need a regulatory environment where if a bank has a
problem the regulators are able to resolve that problem ...
without creating systemic risk and without creating hardship on
the taxpayers or consumers," Bob Diamond, chief executive of UK
bank Barclays, said earlier on Friday. "If we can remove the
phrase 'too big to fail' from our lexicon we would feel better."
The new rules, however, have not been universally welcomed.
JPMorgan boss Jamie Dimon has called the capital surcharge
"anti-American" while big insurers are also battling against
being saddled with their own surcharge, as are second-tier
banks, for which regulations are being devised.
The world's largest bank by market value, Industrial and
Commercial Bank of China , was not included
on the G20-backed list. Others just outside included BBVA
, Intesa Sanpaolo , Standard Chartered
, Nomura and Royal Bank of Canada , the
industry source said.
The FSB won G20 backing for plans for tighter
regulations of the so-called "shadow banking" sector -- the $60
trillion non-banking financing industry. Regulators want to make
it harder and costlier for banks to do business with this sector
in a bid to curb risks.
(Additional reporting by Steve Slater and Silvia Aloisi;
Writing by Alexander Smith; Editing by Greg Mahlich and Jon
Loades-Carter)