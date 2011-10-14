OTTAWA Oct 14 Canadian Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Friday he remains worried that markets will worsen before the European debt crisis is resolved, even as policymakers appear to be making progress.

In an interview with Business News Network television, Flaherty was asked how worried he was that market forces might outrun policymakers.

"I've worried about that for a long time and I remain worried about that because there has been some slowness in the decisionmaking process in Europe," Flaherty said.

"But I think we're getting there, I think a sense of urgency has been developed, with some outside pressure, in Europe and that the European countries are close to dealing with ... the sovereign debt issues in Greece and the recapitalization of the banks." (Reporting by Louise Egan; editing by Peter Galloway)