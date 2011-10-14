OTTAWA Oct 14 Canadian Finance Minister Jim
Flaherty said on Friday he remains worried that markets will
worsen before the European debt crisis is resolved, even as
policymakers appear to be making progress.
In an interview with Business News Network television,
Flaherty was asked how worried he was that market forces might
outrun policymakers.
"I've worried about that for a long time and I remain
worried about that because there has been some slowness in the
decisionmaking process in Europe," Flaherty said.
"But I think we're getting there, I think a sense of
urgency has been developed, with some outside pressure, in
Europe and that the European countries are close to dealing
with ... the sovereign debt issues in Greece and the
recapitalization of the banks."
