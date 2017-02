TORONTO Feb 23 Canada will raise its objections to some elements of the U.S. Volcker rule with U.S. Treasury Secretary Tim Geithner at a weekend meeting of Group of 20 policymakers, Canadian Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Thursday.

"The issue that the Volcker rule is attempting to address is not particularly clear with the Canadian financial institutions. It kind of misses the mark when you look at Canadian financial institutions which were not very much involved in proprietary trading," he told reporters in Toronto. (Reporting by Jennifer Kwan; Writing by Jeffrey Hodgson; Editing by Peter Galloway)