BERLIN Feb 13 The Group of 20 industrialised
nations should endorse Tuesday's Group of Seven statement
seeking to cool growing tension over exchange rates, a German
government official said on Wednesday ahead of a G20 meeting of
finance ministers this week.
"I'm very glad that we have hopefully concluded the question
of exchange rates for now and preliminarily with a new G7
statement ... which all G7 members accepted and I hope the G20
will also accept," the official told journalists.
"Exchange rate discussions must not lead to states
neglecting structural reforms. We will continue to urge to see
more structural reforms in the euro zone, in Europe and on a
global basis," he said, speaking on condition of anonymity.