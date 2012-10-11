OTTAWA Oct 11 The idea that global banking
reforms should be watered down or delayed to protect a weak
global economy is "fanciful," Mark Carney, head of the G20's
financial regulatory task force, said in an interview published
on Thursday in Euromoney Magazine.
"The major emerging market economies, having been
side-swiped by the last crisis, have a concern about the health
at the core of the global financial system, so the idea that we
can somehow slow down the reform process and release capital
rather than build it, and somehow that will help reinforce an
open global economy, is fanciful," Carney was quoted as saying
in the article.
He was responding to arguments by bankers that new rules
requiring them to hold more capital would push up bank lending
rates, resulting in lost jobs and lower economic output.
Carney, governor of the Bank of Canada, is also chair of the
Financial Stability Board (FSB), in charge of implementing the
regulatory reform agenda endorsed by leaders of the Group of 20
emerging and advanced economies.
The new banking rules, known as Basel III, are designed to
ensure that taxpayers do not have to bail out undercapitalized
lenders as they did during the global financial crisis.
Carney is fighting to keep momentum going as it becomes
clear many countries will not be ready to enforce the rules by
January as planned and a senior Bank of England official spoke
out against them. The FSB met in Tokyo on Thursday.
For large U.S. banks, the cost of meeting the Basel III
requirements and a capital surcharge in some cases would be the
equivalent of about 1.5 times last year's after-tax profits,
Carney said.
"And they have six years to do it, and we are going to sit
here and say Basel III is causing the shortfall? No, there are
many more fundamental reasons for this," he said.
"In many cases, the problem is the absence of credit demand,
not supply, and we are in a global economy where there is a need
to delever to repay credit so there will be this weakness, and
that's not a reform question."
Carney's predecessor as Canadian central bank chief, David
Dodge, has also spoken out against some aspects of the new
regulations.
"Basel III is getting watered down right away, and I think
that makes some very real sense," Dodge told reporters in Ottawa
late Wednesday.
Dodge now sits on the board of directors of the Bank of Nova
Scotia and chairs the global market monitoring committee of the
Institute of International Finance, a global banking lobby.
He said he had raised his concerns with Carney and with
Canada's banking regulator Julie Dickson.
"We're doing things in a way that is more expensive than
they need to be and that worries me. We divert so much useful
talent into dealing with all this nonsense," he said.