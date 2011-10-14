* FSB head to be announced at G20's Nov. 3-4 summit
* Support builds for Bank of Canada governor, Canada says
PARIS, Oct 14 Canada voiced optimism on Friday
about its campaign to have Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney
installed as the next head of the Financial Stability Board, the
G20's regulatory task force.
The decision on the next head is to be announced at the Nov.
3/4 summit of the Group of 20 leading nations, but the choice is
being discussed at or on the sidelines of a meeting of G20
finance ministers in Paris this weekend.
"I think we're making progress (in winning support for
Carney)," Finance Minister Jim Flaherty told reporters.
The post will become open in November as FSB Chairman Mario
Draghi of Italy moves on to become president of the European
Central Bank. Switzerland's Philipp Hildebrand has also been
mooted as a candidate.
Carney is a former Goldman Sachs banker who has won
widespread respect at home for his handling of the financial
crisis and general praise abroad for his grasp of markets.
At a bankers' meeting in Washington last month, he was at
the butt end of a verbal attack by JPMorgan Chase Chief
Executive Jamie Dimon for plans by global regulators to impose
new capital surcharges and other regulations on the world's most
influential banks.
In addition to serving as central bank governor since 2008,
Carney chairs the Committee on the Global Financial System, a
group within the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) in
Switzerland, that seeks to detect and respond to threats of
instability in the global financial system.
If Carney lands the post, he is likely to continue as head
of the Bank of Canada.
