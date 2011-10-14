* FSB head to be announced at G20's Nov. 3-4 summit

* Support builds for Bank of Canada governor, Canada says

PARIS, Oct 14 Canada voiced optimism on Friday about its campaign to have Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney installed as the next head of the Financial Stability Board, the G20's regulatory task force.

The decision on the next head is to be announced at the Nov. 3/4 summit of the Group of 20 leading nations, but the choice is being discussed at or on the sidelines of a meeting of G20 finance ministers in Paris this weekend.

"I think we're making progress (in winning support for Carney)," Finance Minister Jim Flaherty told reporters.

The post will become open in November as FSB Chairman Mario Draghi of Italy moves on to become president of the European Central Bank. Switzerland's Philipp Hildebrand has also been mooted as a candidate.

Carney is a former Goldman Sachs banker who has won widespread respect at home for his handling of the financial crisis and general praise abroad for his grasp of markets.

At a bankers' meeting in Washington last month, he was at the butt end of a verbal attack by JPMorgan Chase Chief Executive Jamie Dimon for plans by global regulators to impose new capital surcharges and other regulations on the world's most influential banks.

In addition to serving as central bank governor since 2008, Carney chairs the Committee on the Global Financial System, a group within the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) in Switzerland, that seeks to detect and respond to threats of instability in the global financial system.

If Carney lands the post, he is likely to continue as head of the Bank of Canada. (Reporting by Randall Palmer, editing by Mike Peacock)