* New Libor steering group to report in 2014
* Derivatives regulators face Sept date to resolve disputes
* All systemic insurers to hold capital backstop
* FSB wants to combine derivatives trades data globally
By Emma Thomasson
BASEL, Switzerland, June 25 The agency that sets
rules for global banks will establish a task force to look at
reform of Libor after a scandal in which three banks were fined
for rigging the global interest rate benchmark.
The Financial Stability Board, set up by the G20, will
report back next year on whether the benchmark should be changed
and over what period, its chairman, soon-to-be Bank of England
governor Mark Carney said on Tuesday.
It will draw on a report based on new international
standards expected next month from the IOSCO group of securities
regulators.
"What has to be taken into account is the robustness of the
standard," Carney told a news conference after an FSB meeting.
"We have to recognise that even some transactions benchmarks
could be manipulated, it depends on depth of the market."
Libor, or the London Interbank Offered Rate, is a benchmark
for lending rates between banks that is used as the basis for
many other rates and to help price products worth over $300
trillion. It is based on quotes from banks.
The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission wants Libor
scrapped and replaced with a reference rate based on actual
market transactions.
Martin Wheatley, chief executive of the UK's Financial
Conduct Authority who will co-chair the FSB group, says rapid
transition to a transaction only rate is not possible.
The FSB steering group, which will also be co-chaired by
Jeremy Stein, a governor of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board, will
consider ease of transition and transition costs.
Carney noted there were considerable efforts already
underway to improve Libor. An affiliated market participants
group will review options for robust reference rates.
MORE TO DO
Speaking more broadly, Carney said some parts of the
financial system have not been fully repaired.
Global markets have fallen in recent days after Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said last week the central bank
expected to reduce its bond-buying later this year and halt the
stimulus programme altogether by mid-2014.
"What we have been urging supervisors to do... is managing
their risk positions, looking at stress scenarios when there is
material increase in volatility ... because eventually across
all major jurisdictions the objective is to move away from
exceptional emergency accommodation," Carney said.
The FSB, which met on Monday, discussed liquidity
developments in all major global markets, including China where
there are fears of a credit crunch. China's central bank said on
Tuesday it would guide market rates to reasonable levels and
manage liquidity in a flexible way.
"I would say the authorities have the situation well in
hand," Carney said of China.
The FSB has already required 30 or so of the world's top
banks to hold extra capital from 2016 to ensure taxpayers won't
have to rescue lenders again in any future crisis.
Carney said the board is now finalising which insurers will
be deemed globally systemic (GSIs) and will name them in July.
Those named will have to hold a capital "supplement" above a
certain backstop level, Carney said.
"It is possible that an existing insurer has capital above
that supplement level so there is no additional capital
requirement for that insurer but that calibration work remains
to be done," Carney said.
Global insurance regulators will develop the
"straightforward backstop capital requirements" for all insurer
activities, including non-insurance subsidiaries, by the G20
summit in 2014.
GSIs will also be more closely supervised and have plans
spelling out what happens if they get into trouble.
Carney also set a September deadline - date of the next G20
summit in Russia - for global derivatives regulators to resolve
disputes over new cross border rules to make the sector safer.
The FSB also revealed it wants to aggregate data from all
the trade repositories that record derivatives transactions to
give a full snapshot of positions for all regultors to share.
A feasibility study on how to do this will be published in
the first half of 2014.