TORONTO Nov 4 The Bank of Canada confirmed on Friday that Governor Mark Carney will serve as chairman of the Financial Stability Board.

A senior G20 official had confirmed the news to Reuters on Thursday. Carney had been the frontrunner to replace Mario Draghi, who has become the new head of the European Central Bank. For further details see: [ID:nN1E7A20R5] (Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson; editing by Peter Galloway)