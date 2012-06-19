LOS CABOS, Mexico, June 19 U.S. Treasury
Secretary Timothy Geithner said he was encouraged by European
leaders' plans to tackle the region's crisis, including attempts
to bring down borrowing costs quickly for struggling euro zone
countries.
"What they're trying to do is to design a framework to not
just make Europe stronger for the future with reforms to build a
stronger set of institutions for fiscal union, banking
union...but also trying to make sure in the very near term they
put in place a set of measures that can help make sure they're
supporting the financial systems in Europe and helping make sure
countries undertaking the reforms, like Spain and Italy, can
borrow at sustainable interest rates," Geithner said.
He was speaking as Group of 20 leaders ended a two-day
summit overshadowed by Europe's debt crisis.
(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by William Schomberg)