UPDATE 1-Russian c.bank trims key rate to 9 pct, pledges more cuts
MOSCOW, June 16 The Russian central bank cut its key interest rate by 25 basis points on Friday, pledging more monetary policy easing this year amid a better economic outlook.
BEIJING, March 18 Chinese central bank governor Zhou Xiaochuan said China's growth prospects have improved and that the country is focused on the structural adjustment of its economy.
Zhou was speaking to other central bank governors and finance ministers from the so-called BRICS countries in Baden-Baden, Germany, during G20 meetings, according to a post on the People's Bank of China's website on Saturday.
Zhou stressed that China's monetary policy remained prudent and neutral. (Reporting by Elias Glenn and Ryan Woo; editing by David Clarke)
LONDON, June 16 World shares steadied on Friday after selling in the tech sector triggered their biggest fall in over a month, while the yen slid to a two-week low as the Bank of Japan signalled its stimulus was staying in place.
LONDON, June 16 Emerging market stocks were heading for their biggest weekly fall of the year on Friday, though Russia, one of the biggest losers of the week, steadied along with oil prices.