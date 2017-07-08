HAMBURG, July 8 Negotiators from the Group of 20
economies have agreed the outlines of a communique at their
summit in Hamburg but have one outstanding issue to resolve on
climate, EU officials said, adding that they were confident this
would be resolved on Saturday.
"The outcome is good. We have a communique," one EU official
said. "There is just one outstanding issue on climate."
He said the G20 statement included a commitment to "fight
protectionism". The section that still needs to be resolved by
the leaders relates to the U.S. insistence that there be a
reference to fossil fuels, the official said.
(Reporting by Noah Barkin and Paul Carrel)