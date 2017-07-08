HAMBURG, July 8 A final statement agreed on
Saturday by the leaders of the Group of 20 economic powers
exposed a divide between the United States and other G20 members
on the Paris climate accord aimed at combating climate change.
"We take note of the decision of the United States of
America to withdraw from the Paris Agreement," the communique
read. "The leaders of the other G20 members state that the Paris
Agreement is irreversible."
On trade, another sticking point during a two-day summit in
Hamburg, the leaders agreed they would "fight protectionism
including all unfair trade practices and recognise the role of
legitimate trade defence instruments in this regard."
(Writing by Paul Carrel, Editing by Thomas Escritt)