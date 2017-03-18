PARIS, March 18 French Finance Minister Michel
Sapin said he regretted that a meeting of world financial
leaders on Saturday had failed to reach satisfactory conclusions
on climate change and trade.
Sapin highlighted successes of the G20 meeting in Germany
such as a determination to fight tax avoidance, clamp down on
terrorist financing and strengthen private investment in Africa.
"I regret nevertheless that our discussions today were not
able to reach a satisfactory conclusion on two priorities that
are absolutely essential in today's world," he said in a
statement.
He cited the fight against climate change and trade, saying
France was convinced of the need for "regulated free trade" that
was profitable for everybody.
