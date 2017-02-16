BONN, Germany Feb 16 The United States'
position on the Middle East peace process is "confused and
worrying", France's foreign minister said after talks with his
U.S. counterpart, affirming that the only realistic option was a
two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Jean-Marc Ayrault told reporters on the sidelines of the G20
foreign ministers meeting in Bonn that he had been partly
reassured by U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's assertion
that sanctions on Russia over its stance in Ukraine would only
be lifted if there was progress in the Minsk agreements.
He also said was a clear difference in opinion between the
two allies on the Iranian nuclear deal, with the United States
wanting to review it from scratch.
