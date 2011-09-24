WASHINGTON, Sept 24 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Saturday he would meet with Greek Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos while in Washington for meetings this week.

"Yes, we will meet here and we will speak here with each other. We are permanently in contact and talk a lot," Schaeuble told Reuters.

World finance leaders are in Washington this week for meetings of the Group of 20 and the semiannual meeting of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank.

The IMF/World Bank meetings conclude on Sunday.

A spokesman for Schaeuble said there would not necessarily be a formal bilateral meeting between the two finance ministers, but that could not be ruled out.

