BERLIN, Sept 2 Europe must not race ahead with
proposals for a banking union, a German official cautioned on
Monday ahead of a gathering of the Group of 20 leading economies
whose agenda will include banking reform.
"We don't want to destabilise markets with unrealistic
proposals so the time plan (for the planned European banking
union) has to be realistic," the official said, adding that EU
leaders had agreed that 2014 was a more realistic target date.
The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, also said
the Russian hosts of this week's G20 summit had said the Syria
crisis would not be part of the official agenda of the meeting.
"But Syria will be discussed at the many bilateral meetings
which will take place, including by (German) Chancellor (Angela)
Merkel," the source added.