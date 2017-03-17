BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 17 The world's financial leaders will renounce competitive devaluations and warn against exchange rate volatility, a draft statement seen by Reuters showed, but they have not yet found a common stance on trade and protectionism.

The draft communique of the finance ministers and central bank governors of the world's 20 biggest top economies, which may still change and is to published only on Saturday, also said that monetary policy will keep supporting growth and price stability but cannot alone lead to balanced economic growth. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)