MEXICO CITY Nov 5 The United States should seek
to manage planned spending cuts and tax hikes in such a way that
the so-called fiscal cliff does not damage global growth, German
Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Monday.
"Everything must be done...to negotiate the fiscal cliff in
such a way that it does not result in any major additional
damage or difficulties for the global economy," Schaeuble told a
news conference in Mexico City, where he was attending a meeting
of finance officials from the Group of 20 economic powers.
Nevertheless, Schaeuble also said that to achieve sustained
economic growth, over-indebted nations had no option but to
reduce their budget deficits.