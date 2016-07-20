BERLIN, July 20 German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble will meet his newly appointed British counterpart
Philip Hammond for bilateral talks at the sidelines of a G20
meeting in China on Saturday, a senior government official in
Berlin said on Wednesday.
Germany expects the meeting of financial leaders from the
Group of 20 major economies to focus on creating conditions for
sustainable growth and strengthening the resilience of
economies, the official said on the condition of anonymity.
"The issue of structural reforms will be paramount... we
won't have a debate about more stimulus or not," the senior
government official said.
The official added that Schaeuble would push for further
measures to fight global tax evasion such as sharing detailed
data on the ownership of companies, trusts and foundations.
