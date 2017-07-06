* Terrorism, trade and climate on G20 agenda on Friday
* First meeting between Trump and Putin draws scrutiny
* Host Merkel tries to forge consensus with election looming
* Police fire water cannon at protesters as leaders arrive
By Noah Barkin and Paul Carrel
HAMBURG, July 7 Leaders from the world's top
economies will try to bridge deep differences with U.S.
President Donald Trump on climate change and trade on Friday as
a Group of 20 summit gets underway in Germany amid the threat of
violent protests.
The meeting in the port city of Hamburg comes at a time of
tectonic shifts in the global geo-political landscape, with
Trump's "America First" policies pushing Europe and China closer
together.
Trump will meet Russia's Vladimir Putin for the first time
on Friday afternoon, an encounter that will be intensely
scrutinised following allegations by U.S. intelligence agencies
that Moscow meddled in the U.S. election to help Trump win.
The summit also brings together Trump and Chinese President
Xi Jinping at a time when Washington is ratcheting up pressure
on Beijing to rein in North Korea after it test-launched an
intercontinental ballistic missile and threatening the Chinese
with punitive trade measures.
Amid the big egos and intractable conflicts, the host,
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, faces the daunting task of
steering leaders towards a consensus on trade, climate and
migration - all issues that have become more contentious since
Trump entered the White House half a year ago.
Facing her own election in two months, Merkel met with Trump
for one hour at a hotel in Hamburg on Thursday evening to try to
overcome differences that envoys have been unable to settle in
weeks of intense talks, including a last minute trip to
Washington by the chancellor's top economic adviser.
The two leaders shook hands and smiled for the cameras,
showing none of the tension that hung over their first meeting
in Washington in March and Trump's first trip to Europe in May,
a visit that led the usually cautious Merkel to suggest the
United States was no longer a reliable partner.
"There is quite a delicate balance that Angela Merkel will
have to navigate in a way, because it is not clear that being
confrontational won't just create even more of a credibility
problem for G20 cooperation," Indonesian Finance Minister Sri
Mulyani Indrawati told Reuters in an interview.
A senior German official involved in the talks said he
expected negotiators would be working around the clock to try to
break the deadlock before Saturday, the final day of the summit.
TRADE WAR
On climate, sources told Reuters that U.S. officials were
pushing for a mention of fossil fuels as a viable alternative to
cleaner energy sources and that the Europeans were resisting. In
addition to the United States, Saudi Arabia was proving
difficult to get on side.
On trade, the sources said that Washington was backtracking
on language condemning protectionism that Trump agreed to at a
Group of Seven meeting in Sicily in late May.
Hanging over the trade discussions is a threat by Washington
to use a Cold War-era law to restrict steel imports based on
national security concerns, a step that would hit the Chinese as
well as partners in Europe.
German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel suggested on Thursday
that the measures could trigger a transatlantic trade war.
Merkel was born in Hamburg and she chose the city, a trading
hub that helped launch the career of the Beatles, to send a
message of openness.
The summit is being held only a few hundred metres from one
of Germany's most potent symbols of left-wing resistance, a
former theatre called the "Rote Flora" which was taken over by
anti-capitalist squatters nearly three decades ago.
As leaders arrived on Thursday, riot police fired water
cannon at a group of about a thousand black-clad protesters who
hurled bottles in a demonstration organisers had dubbed "Welcome
to Hell".
Some 20,000 police from all of Germany's 16 states have been
deployed on the streets of Hamburg. They will be facing off
against up to 100,000 protesters, including an estimated 8,000
who police say are prepared to use violence.
After sessions on terrorism, the global economy and climate
on Friday, the leaders will be joined by their spouses for
dinner at the Elbphilharmonie, a striking new glass concert hall
perched atop an old warehouse building overlooking the Elbe
River.
(Additional reporting by Thomas Escritt, Andreas Rinke, Roberta
Rampton, Joseph Nasr, Sabine Siebold; Editing by Hugh Lawson)