* Terrorism, trade and climate on G20 agenda on Friday
* Trump shakes hands with Putin in first encounter
* Host Merkel tries to forge consensus with election looming
* Protests dubbed "frightening" by Hamburg officials
(Adds Merkel statement, beginning of climate/trade talks)
By Denis Dyomkin and Thomas Escritt
HAMBURG, July 7 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
pressed fellow Group of 20 leaders to compromise at the start of
talks on climate and trade that have pitted U.S. President
Donald Trump against virtually every other country in the club
of leading economies.
The host of the G20 summit addressed her counterparts on
Friday in a hall at the Hamburg convention centre, after video
footage showed Trump shaking hands with Russian President
Vladimir Putin in the first face-to-face encounter between the
two men.
Merkel was shown talking casually with Putin as the leaders
entered the hall, then joining French President Emmanuel Macron
in a three-way discussion with Trump, who was seated between
Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Britain's Theresa May.
"We all know the big global challenges and we know that time
is pressing," Merkel told the group.
"And so solutions can only be found if we are ready for
compromise and move towards each other, but without - and I
stress this - bending too much, because of course we can also
state clearly when there are differences."
Trump later held bilateral talks with Mexican President
Enrique Pena Nieto and Putin.
The meeting with the Russian leader is drawing intense
scrutiny because of Trump's election campaign pledge to seek a
rapprochement with Moscow. So far he has been unable to deliver
on that promise amid accusations from U.S. intelligence services
that Russia meddled in last year's presidential election and
investigations into the Trump campaign's links to the country.
Merkel, who is gearing up for a parliamentary election in
September, faces the daunting task of steering the G20 towards a
consensus on trade, climate change and migration - all issues
that have become more contentious since Trump entered the White
House half a year ago promising an "America First" approach.
Last month he pulled the United States out of a landmark
international agreement aimed at combating climate change. And
he is threatening to take punitive trade measures in the steel
sector which would hit China, Germany, Canada and a host of
other countries.
The Chinese state news agency Xinhua reported that President
Xi had called on G20 nations to strengthen macroeconomic policy
coordination and forestall risks in financial markets.
"Xi also urged G20 members to develop financial inclusion
and green finance to make the financial sector truly drive the
development of the real economy," Xinhua added.
Envoys have been working for weeks to bridge differences,
and European sources said they had come up with new language on
the climate issue on Thursday which would be put to the leaders
for approval.
The latest draft communique sticks with language about the
Paris climate accord being "irreversible" but removes a
reference from an earlier version to a "global approach" that
some countries felt could suggest there was a parallel track to
Paris.
It also includes a new paragraph which says the United
States will "work closely with other partners to help their
access to and use of fossil fuels more cleanly and efficiently".
Some experts were sceptical whether leaders would approve the
reference to fossil fuels, which would be a clear nod to
Washington.
Earlier, leaders of the BRICS countries - Brazil, Russia,
India and China - called on the G20 to push for implementation
of the Paris climate deal despite Trump's decision to pull out.
"FRIGHTENING"
As the leaders met, police said they were sending
reinforcements from other parts of Germany to cope with
thousands of anti-capitalist protesters who set fire to cars,
rubbish bins and wooden pallets in violence that Hamburg's
interior minister called "frightening".
U.S. First Lady Melania Trump was prevented from leaving her
hotel to join a harbour tour because of security concerns, her
spokeswoman said. German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble
cancelled an appearance in downtown Hamburg.
Police said 160 officers had been injured, 45 protestors
temporarily detained and another 15 taken into custody.
"We have to expect everything, and we are expecting
everything," Hamburg Interior Minister Andy Grote said.
Merkel chose Hamburg, the port city where she was born, to
send a signal about Germany's openness to the world, including
its tolerance of peaceful protests.
The summit is being held only a few hundred metres from one
of Germany's most potent symbols of left-wing resistance, a
former theatre called the "Rote Flora" which was taken over by
anti-capitalist squatters nearly three decades ago.
STEEL THREAT
On the policy front, sources said that Washington was
backtracking on language condemning trade protectionism that
Trump agreed to at a Group of Seven meeting in Sicily in May.
The BRICS countries pushed back in a statement saying: "We
firmly support a rules-based, transparent, non-discriminatory,
open and inclusive multilateral trading system, implementation
and enforcement of existing WTO rules and commitments and oppose
protectionism."
Hanging over the trade discussions is a threat by Washington
to use a Cold War-era law to restrict steel imports based on
national security concerns, a step that would hit the Chinese as
well European producers.
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said on
Friday morning in Hamburg that the EU would respond "immediately
and adequately" if the U.S. took action on steel.
After sessions on terrorism, the global economy and climate
on Friday, the leaders will be joined by their spouses for
dinner at the Elbphilharmonie, a striking new glass concert hall
perched atop an old warehouse building overlooking the Elbe
River.
(Additional reporting by Paul Carrel, Roberta Rampton, Joseph
Nasr, Sabine Siebold, Andrea Shalal, Jeff Mason; Writing by Noah
Barkin; Editing by Ralph Boulton and David Stamp)