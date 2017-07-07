HAMBURG, July 7 Nearly all G20 leaders agreed on
Friday on the need for free and fair trade, but some differences
of opinion mean officials drafting the summit's final communique
still had a long night's work ahead, German Chancellor Angela
Merkel said.
Merkel was speaking at the end of the first day of the G20's
Hamburg summit, where U.S. President Donald Trump's
protectionist instincts and opposition to the Paris Climate
Agreement risked isolating him in a forum set up to improve
global policy coordination after the 2007 financial crisis.
"On the issue of trade, virtually everyone believes we need
free but also fair trade," she said. "However, I can predict
that as far as trade is concerned in the communique, the sherpas
have a lot of work ahead of them tonight."
Discussions remained fraught on trade. "I hope they can
bring us a good result tonight. But here the discussions are
very difficult, I don't want to talk around that," she said.
Merkel added that Trump had attended the first part of the
leaders' discussion on climate policy, despite his differences
from other states in this area, even taking the floor.
(Reporting By Thomas Escritt and Paul Carrel)