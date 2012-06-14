BERLIN, June 14 German Chancellor Angela Merkel has put back her departure on Sunday to the G20 summit in Mexico by about 12 hours because of "scheduling and technical travel-related reasons", a government official said on Thursday.

Merkel had been due to depart for the summit in Los Cabos at about noon (1000 GMT) on Sunday but would now be taking off 12 hours later at about midnight, said the official, speaking on condition of anonymity. The summit is on Monday and Tuesday.

The official made no mention of any link between the change of schedule and the Greek parliamentary elections on Sunday, the outcome of which could decide whether Greece stays in the euro zone or not.

(Reporting by Noah Barkin; Writing by Stephen Brown)