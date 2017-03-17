BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 17 Italy would be unwise to undo labour market reforms passed by former prime minister Matteo Renzi, Angel Gurría, the head of the Organisation of Economic Co-operation and Development said on Friday just before a meeting of G20 finance chiefs.

"The Jobs Act is one of the most important transformations. I do not believe that this is going to be undone," Gurria told a news conference. "It certainly would be unwise but I don't think anybody is seriously thinking about this."

Labour groups have challenged the law but Italy's Constitutional Court earlier this year rejected a bid by the trade union to force a referendum on rules that made it easier to fire workers. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi and Joseph Nasr; Editing by Gareth Jones)