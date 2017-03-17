BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 17 Italy would be
unwise to undo labour market reforms passed by former prime
minister Matteo Renzi, Angel Gurría, the head of the
Organisation of Economic Co-operation and Development said on
Friday just before a meeting of G20 finance chiefs.
"The Jobs Act is one of the most important transformations.
I do not believe that this is going to be undone," Gurria told a
news conference. "It certainly would be unwise but I don't think
anybody is seriously thinking about this."
Labour groups have challenged the law but Italy's
Constitutional Court earlier this year rejected a bid by the
trade union to force a referendum on rules that made it easier
to fire workers.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi and Joseph Nasr; Editing by Gareth
Jones)