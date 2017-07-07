MOSCOW, July 7 Russian President Vladimir Putin said he discussed Ukraine, Syria, terrorism and cyber-security with his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump on Friday, Russian news agencies reported.

"We had a very lengthy conversation," Putin said after the session, which lasted for more than two hours.

Putin apologised for turning up late to his next session, a meeting when meeting Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Andrew Heavens)