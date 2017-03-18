(Add more quotes, background)
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 There was a broad
consensus among G20 financial chiefs that open trade was key to
strengthening economic resilience, German Finance Minister
Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Saturday, downplaying the lack of a
clear rejection of protectionism.
Some members like France said they were frustrated by the
lack of a rejection of protectionism in the final communique.
"We were all convinced that world trade leads to global
growth," Schaeuble said during a news conference at the end of a
two-day meeting of finance ministers and central bankers of the
world's leading economies in the German town of Baden Baden.
Asked why a clear rejection of protectionism did not feature
in the final document, Schaeuble said: "It is not that we were
not united. It was totally undisputed that we are against
protectionism. But it is not very clear what (protectionism)
means to each (minister)."
He added that in some countries the responsibility for
negotiating trade policies did not fall under the finance
ministries, so some delegations did not have a mandate to
support far reaching commitments on commerce.
In Germany, the economy ministry is in charge of trade.
G20 financial chiefs had vowed to resist all forms of
protectionism at their meeting in China last year.
U.S. President Donald Trump's administration says it wants
to make international trade rules fairer, raising concerns among
exporting nations like Germany.
