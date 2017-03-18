BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The world's
financial leaders failed to reach a compromise deal to endorse
free trade on Saturday, backtracking on past commitments to keep
trade open and reject protectionism, the communique of G20
finance ministers and central bankers showed.
Making only a token reference for the need to strengthen the
contribution of trade to the economy, finance ministers and
central bank chiefs of the world's top 20 economies broke with a
decade-old tradition of rejecting protectionism and endorsing
open trade.
In the new U.S. administration's biggest clash yet with the
international community, G20 finance chiefs also walked back on
a pledge to support climate change finance, an anticipated
outcome after U.S President Donald Trump called climate change a
"hoax".
Speaking on the sidelines of the meeting, delegates said
that the U.S. was holding out on key issues, unwilling to
compromise and essentially torpedoing a deal as it requires all
members to sign up.
Trump has already pulled out of a key trade agreement and
proposed a new tax on imports arguing that certain trade
relationships need to be reworked to make them fairer for U.S.
workers.
G20 financial leaders, however, reaffirmed their a
commitment to refrain from competitive currency devaluation, a
key agreement as the U.S. has repeatedly complained that some of
its trade partners are using artificially devalued currencies to
gain a trade advantage.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)