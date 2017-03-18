UPDATE 1-Russian c.bank trims key rate to 9 pct, pledges more cuts
MOSCOW, June 16 The Russian central bank cut its key interest rate by 25 basis points on Friday, pledging more monetary policy easing this year amid a better economic outlook.
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The world's financial leaders are unlikely to make any reference to trade in their final communique on Saturday because they have been unable to find a wording that would suit the United States, officials with knowledge of the talks said.
"Unless there is a last minute miracle, there is no agreement on trade," one official, who declined to be named, told Reuters.
Germany, which holds the rotating presidency of the G20 and hosted finance ministers and central bankers of the world's 20 top economies, saw the lack of any formal endorsement of free trade as a failure.
"This is not a good outcome of the meeting," a G20 delegate quoted Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann as saying. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski and Gernot Heller; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)
MOSCOW, June 16 The Russian central bank cut its key interest rate by 25 basis points on Friday, pledging more monetary policy easing this year amid a better economic outlook.
LONDON, June 16 World shares steadied on Friday after selling in the tech sector triggered their biggest fall in over a month, while the yen slid to a two-week low as the Bank of Japan signalled its stimulus was staying in place.
LONDON, June 16 Emerging market stocks were heading for their biggest weekly fall of the year on Friday, though Russia, one of the biggest losers of the week, steadied along with oil prices.