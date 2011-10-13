(Corrects day from Wednesday to Thursday in first paragraph)

PARIS Oct 13 Most BRICS economies favour bolstering the capital base of the International Monetary Fund as a way to contribute to a financial rescue for Greece, G20 sources told Reuters on Thursday.

The sources said the idea would be to avoid altering the current voting structure of the IMF.

"We have said this before and have conveyed this again, that if emerging economies and the BRICS are called upon to contribute, we can do it via the International Monetary Fund," one of the sources said. "India is open to it, China and Brazil are also okay with the idea as well."

Greece, trapped in a deep recession and fighting to control a public debt expected to reach 162 percent of gross domestic product this year, is struggling to overcome a crisis which many economists now predict will end in default. (Reporting By Abhijit Neogy)