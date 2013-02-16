MOSCOW Feb 15 Finance ministers and central
bankers from the Group of 20 nations are meeting in Moscow under
Russia's presidency. Following are key quotes from the
meeting on Saturday.
QUOTES AT END OF SUMMIT
CANADIAN FINANCE MINISTER JIM FLAHERTY
"The mood quite clearly early on was that we needed
desperately to avoid protectionist measures and that the G20
stands firmly against protectionism and against manipulation of
exchange rates. So that mood permeated quite quickly."
On how to tell whether a country's monetary policy is
targeting exchange rates: "It's quite difficult to gauge that."
JAPANESE FINANCE MINISTER TARO ASO
"I have explained that (Prime Minister Shinzo) Abe's
administration is doing its utmost to escape from deflation and
we have gained a certain understanding (at G20).
"We're confident that if Japan revives its own economy that
would certainly affect world economy as well. We gained
understanding on this point."
FRENCH FINANCE MINISTER PIERRE MOSCOVICI
"The economic slowdown in Europe as a whole means that we
should avoid adding austerity to the recession. We Must keep a
medium-term orientation ... commitment must be maintained and at
the same time avoid a recession spiral of austerity that
prevents us from keeping medium-term financial goals."
"The message of G20 (on monetary policies and exchange
rates) is fully coherent with that of G7, which corresponds to
the government's point of view.
"We were right to evoke (this point) and that after G7, G20
addressed this question in a perfectly clear way."
IMF MANAGING DIRECTOR CHRISTINE LAGARDE
"As emphasized by the G-20, global growth is still weak,
with unemployment remaining unacceptably high in many countries.
The weak global performance derives from policy uncertainty,
private deleveraging, continued fiscal drag, as well as
insufficient progress on rebalancing global demand.
"Implementation of the financial reform agenda to build a
more resilient financial system remains a priority. Credible
medium-term fiscal plans also need to be in place to provide
flexibility while growth is more fully restored.
"I welcome G-20 resolve to achieve a lasting reduction in
global imbalances through joint actions to avoid persistent
exchange rate misalignments, and the group's commitment to
refrain from competitive devaluation, to resist protectionism in
all forms, and to keep markets open. It was heartening to see
the G-20 reaffirmed its commitment to move more rapidly toward
more market-determined exchange rate systems and exchange rate
flexibility to reflect underlying fundamentals.
"We think that talk of currency wars is overblown. People
did talk about their currency worries. The good news is that the
G-20 responded with cooperation rather than conflict today."
BANK OF CANADA GOVERNOR MARK CARNEY
Asked if inflation expectations risked becoming unmoored in
Britain and elsewhere because of loose monetary policy: "The
risks globally are deficient demand."
Asked if he agreed with the IMF that the Canadian dollar is
overvalued: "We don't comment on levels of exchange rates. We've
noted for some time that the Canadian dollar is persistently
strong. It's something we take into account in the setting of
monetary policy in Canada. It's one of the reasons why policy is
as accommodative as it is."
GERMAN FINANCE MINISTER WOLFGANG SCHAEUBLE
"We had a broad consensus in the G20 that we will stick to
the commitment to fulfil the Toronto goals.
"What was said before the G20, that we are isolated (on
debt-issue) is totally wrong."
"We do not have any interest in US-bashing ... In St.
Petersburg (G20-summit) follow-up-goals will be decided."
BANK OF JAPAN GOVERNOR MASAAKI SHIRAKAWA
"BOJ's monetary policy has been and will be aimed at
stabilizing the domestic economy through stable prices, just as
was stated in the G7 joint statement ... Therefore it is in line
with what we have been doing in guiding monetary policy."
"At this meeting, IMF and many other participants said it is
not appropriate to describe the current situation as currency
war and that such an expression is overblown. G20 as well as G7
share the view that efforts by each country to stabilize their
own economy will lead to stability in the global economy."
RUSSIAN FINANCE MINISTER ANTON SILUANOV
"We need to take measures to increase the effectiveness of
our economies - increase industrial output, increase stimulus
measures ... This is what governments should be doing and not
manipulating exchange rates."
"We have reached an agreement that there should be no
competition between (exchange) rates. The issue is not in
currencies, but in their regime ... If we get governments and
central banks meddling, then, as a result, there will be
imbalances."
"Changes of forex policy in one country, will affect the
situation in partner countries and then currency competition may
begin."
EARLIER COMMENTS
CANADIAN FINANCE MINISTER JIM FLAHERTY
"The language has been strengthened since our discussions
last night ... "It's stronger than it was, but it was quite
clear last night that everyone around the table wants to avoid
any sort of currency disputes."
On fiscal policy:
"First of all you need a medium-term plan to get to balanced
budgets, and then at the same time you need some growth
initiatives as we have in Canada with respect to trade and
regulatory reform. Some of these initiatives don't cost money
and do create jobs and growth, so the question was how do we
strike the right balance, which is what I was encouraging my
colleagues to do. Some countries put more emphasis on the
previous commitments at Toronto than others do. I think we have
to avoid backtracking. That would be a terrible error for the
G20. As an organization we need to maintain our movement
forward, to keep our commitments, to show that we can
collaborate and work together, as we did successfully in 2008."
CHINESE VICE FINANCE MINISTER ZHU GUANGYAO (VIA XINHUA)
"BRICS countries demanded that major developed nations pay
attention to their monetary policy spillover and that major
developed countries implementation of excessively relaxed
currency policy has an influence on the world economy,
particularly for developing countries. Developed countries
promised to consider the foreign spillover of their
macro-economic policy, especially currency policy."
"Under the strong request at this G20 meeting, developed
country economies considered the need for oversight of their own
banks and the United States has already made promises to
implement the agreement (Basel III) in the coming months.
European parties also expressed that this agreement was in the
final stages of legislative approval. Despite the United States
and Europe's delay in implementing the agreement, they have
recognized the importance of implementing it and have agreed to
undertake that responsibility. China welcomed their declaration
and expects that they will genuinely carry out their promises,
strengthen the financial oversight aspects of the G20 agreement
and increase confidence in the G20."
FRENCH FINANCE MINISTER PIERRE MOSCOVICI
"We all agreed on the fact that we refuse to enter any
currency war."
"But we also want to have on an international level a
cooperative approach ... excluding aggressive strategies for
devaluation."
"This is why we all agreed that the levels of currencies
have to be determined by the markets."
RUSSIAN FINANCE MINISTER ANTON SILUANOV
"We expect by April countries will have made progress on
reaching a balanced approach to establishing new budget
indicators on both, deficit and the level of government debt."
"Structural reforms in all countries, either with a positive
or negative balance of payments, should play a bigger role."
RESERVE BANK OF INDIA GOVERNOR DUVVURI SUBBARAO
"The main refrain of emerging economies has been that the
spillover impacts of easy monetary policies, there are push
factors and pull factors and capital flows are happening more
because of push factors rather than pull factors ... and that
the macroeconomic costs can be more than advanced economies
believe."
BRITISH FINANCE MINISTER GEORGE OSBORNE
"The G7 made a very clear statement this week. I think
you'll see the G20 echo what was said, and say that currencies
should not be used as a tool of competitive devaluation."
"Countries shouldn't make the mistake of the past of using
currencies as a tool of economic warfare."