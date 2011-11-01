PARIS Nov 1 China's President Hu Jintao said the G20 leaders should send a clear message of solidarity when they meet in Cannes this week, faced with calming fears over the euro zone debt crisis and its impact on the world economy.

"The G20 members must continue to cooperate hand in hand, strengthen macroeconomic policies, send a clear message of solidarity to face major challenges in the world economy, consolidate the recovery and restore faith in the markets," Hu he told French daily Le Figaro newspaper in an interview.

Hu is due to dine with French President Nicolas Sarkozy, host of the Cannes Summit, on Wednesday evening. (Reporting By John Irish#; Editing by Catherine Bremer)