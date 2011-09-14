* Growth threatened by continued deleveraging-IIF
* Europe must move toward more fiscal integration-IIF
* Core G20 countries must hash out key policy moves
(Adds comments on European banks, fiscal integration)
By David Lawder
WASHINGTON, Sept 14 A global finance industry
group on Wednesday urged regulators to withdraw plans for a
capital surcharge on the world's largest banks, saying it would
put economic recovery at risk.
The Institute of International Finance said a forced
recapitalization of European banks was not necessary and that
policymakers need to balance the needs of growth with those of
safety and soundness in the banking system.
"Deleveraging was absolutely essential coming into this
crisis, but we have to recognize when the time comes to say
'Enough for now,'" IIF Managing Director Charles Dallara told a
news conference to review policy recommendations ahead of next
week's Group of 20 finance ministers meeting in Washington.
"We cannot visualize a strong global recovery as long as we
continue to have deleveraging in the household sector and the
corporate sector in the United States, Europe and the UK," he
said.
Dallara said global regulators should proceed with higher
general capital requirements under the Basel III agreement, but
said capital surcharge plans for about 28 so-called global
systemically important banks were "misguided."
The IIF, which represents the world's largest banks,
brokerages and insurers, joins a growing effort among financial
sector executives to lobby against the surcharges, which would
start in January 2016 and be fully implemented by the end of
2018. They would come on top of the minimum 7 percent capital
increase required by Basel III.
Earlier this week, Jamie Dimon, chief executive of JPMorgan
Chase & Co (JPM.N), called the surcharges "anti-American."
The noise is increasing because the Basel Committee is due
to meet at the end of this month to finalize surcharge rules
for G20 finance ministers to approve in October, with final
endorsement by G20 leaders at a summit in November.
G20 ministers will meet in Washington on Sept. 23, a day
ahead of the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund
and World Bank.
There are also pushback attempts on the Basel III liquidity
rules, to include corporate bonds in liquidity buffers and not
just predominantly sovereign debt, as currently agreed.
Financial markets that have beaten down European bank
shares due to worries over their sovereign debt holdings have
"overshot," said IIF Deputy Managing Director Hung Tran, who
heads capital markets policy for the group.
Tran said current stock valuations indicate that markets
anticipate a total write-off of all sovereign debt holdings by
the banks, an assumption he called "unreasonable."
"Even if the borrower were to default, there is always a 30
to 40 percent recovery value in the securities," Tran said.
Dallara added that European banks would be able to raise
needed capital on their own if policymakers were to stabilize
the financial environment with more credible policies. He said
they should articulate a plan for more fiscal integration in
the euro area to allow members to draw on the bloc's strengths
and provide a fiscal compliment to the European Central Bank.
He said the form this would take was far from certain, but
"would involve to some degree a new institutional fiscal
authority."
NEW G8 OR G9 NEEDED?
The IIF also called on finance ministers and central bank
governors of the world's biggest economies to create a simpler,
more transparent framework for economic policy.
It suggested a smaller group of the G20 economies -- a new
G8 or G9 with key emerging economies such as China, India and
Brazil -- hash out critical initiatives on currencies,
imbalances and regulatory coordination for review and
endorsement by the broader G20.
At the moment, there is still not enough policy
coordination, Dallara said. "Countries have been formulating
policy as if they were in their own world .. (with) a denial of
interdependence," he said, noting unilateral exchange rate
actions and trade policies.
Regarding a proposed private sector swap of Greek bonds led
by the IIF, Dallara reiterated recent statements that he was
optimistic it would ultimately be implemented.
The proposal aims to ease Greece's debt burden by swapping
sovereign bonds with 15- or 30-year maturities for new 10-year
securities that carry additional guarantees. IIF officials said
the plan would dramatically lower Greece's interest costs and
debt-to-GDP ratio when it is implemented.
(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Dan
Grebler)