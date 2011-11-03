PARIS Nov 3 The Group of 20 major economies is considering proposing a new six-month IMF credit line for countries facing "exogenous shocks", an official close to talks underway in the French resort of Cannes said on Thursday.

The credit lines could be worth five times a member's International Monetary Fund quota, the official said, but noted they would not be designed for countries in the midst of crisis, such as Italy and Spain.

The official also said the G20 was discussing a possible new allocation of the IMF's Special Drawing Rights, in order to boost confidence in global liquidity, and said euro zone countries were talking about pooling their SDR allocations. (Reporting Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Catherine Bremer)