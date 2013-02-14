WASHINGTON Feb 14 The International Monetary
Fund said talk of currency wars was 'overblown,' playing down
concerns on Thursday that easy monetary policies in advanced
economies had sparked dangerous devaluations.
"I think you're referring to the recent moves in exchange
rates, and the so-called talk of currency wars, which we feel is
overblown," IMF spokesman Gerry Rice told reporters on Thursday,
in response to a question about whether the Fund was concerned
about recent exchange rate movements.
"Our multilateral assessment does not indicate very
significant deviations from the fair value for the relevant
currencies," he said.
Rice's statement echoed similar comments from the Fund's
chief economist, who last month said the IMF saw no problems
with countries' actions to get their economies back to health.