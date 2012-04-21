WASHINGTON, April 21 U.S. Treasury Secretary
Timothy Geithner said on Saturday that pledges of extra money
for the International Monetary Fund were welcome but Europe must
now press ahead with reforms to deal with its debt crisis.
Speaking to the IMF's governing committee a day after Group
of 20 nations pledged more than $430 billion to more than double
its lending capacity, Geithner said Europe already has taken
important steps to add to regional stability.
"The success of the next phase of the crisis response will
hinge on Europe's willingness and ability, together with the
European Central Bank to apply its tools ... flexibly and
aggressively to support countries as they implement reforms,"
Geithner said.
(Reporting by Glenn Somerville; Editing by Neil Stempleman)