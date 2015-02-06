WASHINGTON Feb 6 Uncertainty over the future
path of oil prices could throw a wrinkle into the International
Monetary Fund's predictions for the global economy, its staff
said in a note on Friday.
On the one hand, lower oil prices could persist and boost
global demand more than it foresaw last month, when the IMF cut
its global growth forecast to 3.5 percent for this year.
At the same time, low crude prices could still force firms
or governments to cut back on supply, nudging prices higher and
faster than expected, the IMF said.
The outlook for petroleum prices, which have decreased more
than 50 percent in the last seven months, is likely to form the
backdrop for the ministerial meeting of the Group of 20 major
economies in Istanbul next week.
While the United States is one of the few bright spots in
the world economy, and the U.S. Federal Reserve plans to start
raising interest rates around midyear, other central banks have
launched renewed rounds of monetary stimulus, in part due to
fears of deflation from falling oil prices.
In a note prepared for the G20, the IMF cautioned the Fed to
not put too much weight on the impact of cheap oil, unless it
causes long-term changes to inflation expectations, and instead
focus on its primary inflation and employment goals.
But the IMF repeated its warning that divergent monetary
policies around the world could still lead to spikes in
volatility and sharp capital outflows from emerging markets,
especially from oil-exporting countries that have become more
vulnerable as crude prices have fallen.
IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said a stronger U.S.
dollar also raises risks.
"Emerging market economies are especially vulnerable
because, over the past five years, many of their banks and
companies have increased their borrowing in dollars," she wrote
in an accompanying blog post.
The Fund last month said the positive boost from low oil
prices failed to make up for lower potential growth in major
economies, including Japan and the euro zone.
The IMF urged countries to pursue deeper reforms to raise
their growth path, including wide-ranging trade agreements. But
it warned G20 countries not to let regional agreements like the
12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership take over the global trade
policy agenda and leave some countries out in the cold.
