Dec 8 The Group of 20 nations is planning to put together a $600 billion lending facility at the International Monetary Fund which could be used to bolster indebted countries in the euro zone, the Nikkei newpaper reported.

In its online edition, the Nikkei cited no sources but said key members like Japan, the United states and China would contribute to the facility.

The report said the G20 would also discuss making use of special drawing rights, a reserve asset from which cash-strapped nations can request withdrawals.

"One proposal calls for increasing the allocations to key nations by about 250 billion dollars and redistributing the money to troubled nations," the Nikkei reported.

The Nikkei, which has close contacts with the Japanese government, said any assistance would be conditional on Europe's own efforts to halt the region's downward spiral.

"The focus will be on whether European leaders can agree on effective measures when they meet for a summit on Thursday and Friday," the report said. (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Ed Davies)